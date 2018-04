April 24 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 4 TO 6 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $770 MILLION VERSUS $730 MILLION

* 2018 AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% TO 6% ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE - FTE $1,091 MILLION VERSUS $1,055 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.10 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.58 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S