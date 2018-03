March 29 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES - UNIT GOT $94 MILLION FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC