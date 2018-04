April 16 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED CONTRACT FOR DDG 51-CLASS FOLLOW YARD SERVICES

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC - DIVISION RECEIVED A $27 MILLION COST-PLUS-AWARD FEE CONTRACT FROM U.S. NAVY

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC - CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MILLION IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)