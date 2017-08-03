FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $3.21
August 3, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $3.21

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.21

* Q2 revenue $1.86 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - ‍ new business awards for quarter were about $3.4 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $21.1 billion as of june 30​

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$2.51​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

