March 13 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* HUNTSMAN ACQUIRES DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETHANE FOAM INSULATION MANUFACTURER

* HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MILLION IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY​

* ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC​