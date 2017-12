BRIEF-Huntsman Announces Full Repayment Of Its Senior Term Loan Facility

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* HUNTSMAN ANNOUNCES FULL REPAYMENT OF ITS SENIOR TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM PROCEEDS OF VENATOR SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING

* HUNTSMAN CORP - COMPLETED ITS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF VENATOR RECEIVING NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $471 MILLION

* HUNTSMAN CORP - TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND, HUNTSMAN WILL REPAY IN FULL $511 MILLION REMAINING ON ITS TERM LOAN B DUE 2023

* HUNTSMAN CORP - WILL NO LONGER HAVE ANY SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS REMAINING OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES

* HUNTSMAN CORP - HUNTSMAN NOW HOLDS ABOUT 55% INTEREST IN VENATOR