FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Huntsman, Clariant mutually agree to abandon planned merger of equals
Sections
Featured
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Politics
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 5:10 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Huntsman, Clariant mutually agree to abandon planned merger of equals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp -

* Huntsman and Clariant mutually agree to abandon planned merger of equals

* ‍Decision was unanimously approved by boards of directors of Huntsman and Clariant​

* Too much uncertainty if Clariant will be able to secure two-thirds shareholder approval that is required to approve deal under Swiss law​

* Decided jointly to terminate merger agreement, stop substantial expenditure of funds associated with integration planning​

* ‍No fees are currently payable under terms of termination agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.