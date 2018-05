May 1 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* HUNTSMAN ANNOUNCES STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, WITH EVERY DIVISION SHOWING EARNINGS GROWTH VERSUS THE PRIOR YEAR; GREATER THAN $100 MILLION IN SHARE REPURCHASES COMPLETED TO DATE

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.96

* EXPECT TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $325 MILLION ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* QTRLY REVENUES $2,295 MILLION VERSUS $1,932 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80, REVENUE VIEW $2.17 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S