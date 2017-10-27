FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntsman reports Q3 revenue of $2.17 bln
October 27, 2017 / 5:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Huntsman reports Q3 revenue of $2.17 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman announces strong third quarter 2017 results; balance sheet transformed with significant debt reduction

* Q3 revenue $2.169 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.99 billion

* Qtrly diluted income per share was $0.60

* Qtrly adjusted diluted income per share was $0.67

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA $340 million (16% EBITDA margin), impacted by $50 million from hurricane Harvey, compared to $234 million in prior year period

* ‍On October 25, 2017, made an additional $100 million early repayment of debt​

* ‍From beginning of 2016 to most recent quarter, net-debt reduced by 47%, from $4.5 billion to $2.4 billion​

* As of September 30, 2017, had $1,211 million of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity compared to $1,208 million as of December 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

