BRIEF-Huntsman's Board Approves Increase To Share Repurchase Authorization Up To $1 Bln

May 23 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* HUNTSMAN’S BOARD APPROVES INCREASE TO SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO $1 BILLION; HUNTSMAN ALSO ANNOUNCES A NEW $1.2 BILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* HUNTSMAN CORP - ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023

* HUNTSMAN CORP - NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021