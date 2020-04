April 30 (Reuters) - Huntsworth PLC:

* HUNTSWORTH PLC - COURT SANCTION OF THE SCHEME

* HUNTSWORTH PLC - COURT SANCTIONED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN HUNTSWORTH AND SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER BY CD&R

* HUNTSWORTH - SEES TRADING OF CO’S SHARES ON LSE’S MAIN MARKET FOR LISTED SECURITIES WILL BE CANCELLED WITH EFFECT FROM 8.00 A.M. ON MAY 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: