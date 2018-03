March 29 (Reuters) - Huron:

* HURON AMENDS AND EXTENDS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY ‍EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM MARCH 31, 2020 TO MARCH 23, 2023

* ‍AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MILLION TO $150 MILLION​