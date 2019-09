Sept 2 (Reuters) - UBS:

* UBS INCREASES BASE CASE INDUSTRY INSURED LOSS FOR HURRICANE DORIAN TO $25BN FROM $15BN, ADDS SOLVENCY II SENSITIVITIES

* UBS SAYS SWISS RE LEAST PREFERRED IN TERMS OF EXPOSURE TO INSURED LOSS FROM HURRICANE DORIAN, SEES ITS SECOND BUY-BACK AS UNLIKELY