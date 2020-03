March 27 (Reuters) - Hurricane Energy PLC:

* OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* CONFIRMS CREW MEMBER ON AOKA MIZU FLOATING PRODUCTION STORAGE & OFFLOADING VESSEL AT LANCASTER FIELD HAS BEEN EVACUATED

* CREW MEMBER BEEN EVACUATED TO MAINLAND FOR MEDICAL REASONS & SUBSEQUENTLY TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* SUPPORTING BLUEWATER LANCASTER PRODUCTION (UK) LTD INSTALLATION OPERATOR OF AOKA MIZU FPSO, WITH ITS RESPONSE

* PRODUCTION OPERATIONS AT LANCASTER HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED