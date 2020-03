BRIEF-Hurricane Energy Says Currently Expects No Delay In Releasing Its Annual Report And Accounts

March 24 (Reuters) - Hurricane Energy PLC:

* HURRICANE ENERGY PLC - OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* HURRICANE ENERGY PLC - IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE TO HOST CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

* HURRICANE ENERGY PLC - HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND IS THEREFORE IN A STRONG POSITION TO WEATHER THIS CURRENT DOWNTURN

* HURRICANE ENERGY - SHOULD CHANGE IN MARKET ENVIRONMENT PERSIST, IT IS LIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CAPACITY TO FUND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* HURRICANE ENERGY PLC - OIL PRODUCTION FROM LANCASTER EPS CONTINUES IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS UPDATES

* HURRICANE ENERGY PLC - CURRENTLY EXPECTS NO DELAY IN RELEASING ITS ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: