#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 5:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Hurricanes cause disruptions in Tapestry's Florida facility in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc

* Tapestry- Movement of mid-autumn festival, reduced Chinese tourist flows, stockouts and shortages of certain products hurt sales in Q1 -conf call

* Tapestry- Due to hurricanes in North America, typhoons in Asia experienced disruption to Jacksonville, Florida distribution center in Q1

* Tapestry- Due to hurricanes there was disruption in Jacksonville, Florida distribution center in receiving shipments into facility and sending inventory out to stores

* Tapestry - Q1 sales at POS declined due to the rapid impact of spring 2017 door closures Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
