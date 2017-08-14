FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery
August 14, 2017 / 5:38 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity

* Husky Energy Inc - deal for ‍$435 million us in cash.​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍plans to retain approximately 180 workers at refinery​

* Husky Energy Inc says deal immediately accretive to earnings and funds from operations

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍upon closing, new asset will immediately contribute to increased earnings and funds from operations​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍with addition of superior refinery, Husky’s total downstream capacity will increase to approximately 395,000 barrels per day​

* Husky energy inc says deal to be funded from cash on hand and existing credit facilities

* Husky Energy - to buy superior refinery, a 50,000 barrel per day permitted capacity facility from calumet specialty products partners, l.p.​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍entered into definitive agreements to acquire superior refinery​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

