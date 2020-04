April 29 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY: ALL REFINERIES ARE RUNNING AT MINIMUM RATES, BUT ASPHALT REFINERY RUNNING AT FULL CAPACITY

* HUSKY: WE DONT SEE A REFINED PRODUCTS STORAGE CONTAINMENT PROBLEM IN U.S. PADD II

* HUSKY CEO SAYS HOPES ALBERTA GOVERNMENT SCRAPS OIL CURTAILMENT PROGRAM; SEES AMPLE PIPELINE CAPACITY FOR 'QUITE A LONG TIME'