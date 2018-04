BRIEF-Husky Continues To Respond To Incident At Superior Refinery

April 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY CONTINUES TO RESPOND TO INCIDENT AT SUPERIOR REFINERY

* CONTINUING TO RESPOND TO AN INCIDENT INVOLVING A FIRE AT ITS SUPERIOR REFINERY LOCATED IN SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN

* EMERGENCY CREWS ARE ON SUPERIOR REFINERY SITE AND AN EVACUATION ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

* ALL WORKERS HAVE BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR, AND NO FATALITIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED AT SUPERIOR REFINERY