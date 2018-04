BRIEF-Husky Energy Reports Qtrly FFO Basic $0.89 Per Share

April 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY ENERGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - ANNUAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 NOW EXPECTED TO AVERAGE IN RANGE OF 310,000-320,000 BOE/DAY

* HUSKY ENERGY INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BASIC $0.24 PER SHARE

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2018 STILL EXPECTED TO BE $4 BILLION

* HUSKY ENERGY INC QTRLY FFO BASIC $0.89 PER SHARE

* HUSKY ENERGY INC QTRLY UPSTREAM AVERAGE OPERATING COSTS OF $13.33 PER BOE, COMPARED TO $13.75 PER BOE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* HUSKY ENERGY - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS IN $2.9 BILLION TO $3.1 BILLION RANGE, RESULTING IN ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2018 OF ABOUT $1 BILLION

* HUSKY ENERGY INC QTRLY UPSTREAM PRODUCTION AVERAGED 300,400 BOE/DAY, VERSUS 334,000 BOE/DAY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* HUSKY ENERGY INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* HUSKY ENERGY - CONSTRUCTION OF CENTRAL PROCESSING FACILITY AT RUSH LAKE 2 AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, WITH FIRST STEAM NOW EXPECTED IN Q3 & FIRST OIL IN Q4

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - EDAM CENTRAL AND WESTHAZEL PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE BROUGHT ONLINE IN H2 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: