BRIEF-Husky Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* Husky Energy Inc - qtrly funds from operations per share, basic, $‍0.89​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍qtrly downstream throughputs of 374,000 bbls/day, compared to 320,000 bbls/day in Q3 2016​

* Husky energy inc - for 2017, ‍annual production is expected to remain within 2017 guidance range of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍capital spending guidance for 2017 has been reduced to $2.2-2.3 billion, excluding superior refinery deal​

* Husky energy - ‍decision to expand asphalt capacity in Lloydminster has been deferred and planned work at Lima refinery has been rescheduled to 2018​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍qtrly total equivalent production, before royalties, 318 mboe/day versus 301​ mboe/day

* Husky Energy Inc - for 2017, ‍upstream operating costs are expected to remain at low end of 2017 guidance range of $14 to $15 per boe​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
