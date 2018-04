April 5 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY ENERGY ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER RESIGNATION

* HUSKY ENERGY INC SAYS JEFF HART APPOINTED ACTING CFO

* HUSKY ENERGY - EXECUTING AGAINST FIVE-YEAR PLAN OUTLINED AT 2017 INVESTOR DAY, AND IS MEETING OR EXCEEDING STATED TARGETS