April 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* LOCAL AUTHORITIES DECLARED FIRE AT HUSKY ENERGY SUPERIOR REFINERY OUT AROUND 6:45 P.M. (CT) ON APRIL 26, 2018

* SAYS ALL WORKERS AT REFINERY HAVE BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR

* SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE INJURED DURING INCIDENT AND TAKEN TO HOSPITAL