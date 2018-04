Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY RESPONDS TO INCIDENT AT SUPERIOR REFINERY

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - IS RESPONDING TO A FIRE AT ITS SUPERIOR REFINERY LOCATED IN SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN

* HUSKY ENERGY - THERE IS NO DANGER TO PUBLIC OR LOCAL RESIDENTS AT THIS TIME

* HUSKY ENERGY INC SAYS THERE ARE INJURIES RELATED TO INCIDENT AT SUPERIOR REFINERY, WHICH ARE BEING TREATED AT HOSPITAL AND ON SITE