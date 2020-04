April 24 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB:

* HUSQVARNA CEO SAYS TRADING SITUATION IN APRIL IS MIXED, HAS BEEN TRADING IN LINE WITH THE END OF Q1 OVREALL, HEAVILY AFFECTED BY LOCKDOWNS

* HUSQVARNA CEO SAYS INVENTORY LEVELS AT CHANNEL PARTNERS AT NORMAL LEVELS CURRENTLY

* HUSQVARNA CEO SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO MAKE COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITIONS WITHIN FOREST AND GARDEN