April 24 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB CEo Henric Andersson to Reuters:

* HUSQVARNA CEO SAYS CONTINUOUSLY SEEING SMALL DISRUPTIONS IN COMPONENT SUPPLY BUT NOTHING WE CAN’T PLAN AROUND AND ADJUST TO

* HUSQVARNA CEO SAYS ALL OUR FACTORIES ARE UP AND RUNNING ALBEIT NOT AT FULL CAPACITY

* HUSQVARNA CEO SAYS SALES OF ROBOTIC LAWN MOWERS, BATTERY PRODUCTS, WATERING PRODUCTS, SOLUTIONS FOR SMART GARDENS GREW IN Q1