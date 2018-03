March 13 (Reuters) - Hut 8 Mining Corp:

* HUT 8 MINING CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANDREW KIGUEL AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

* HUT 8 MINING CORP - SEAN CLARK WILL STEP DOWN AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY ON MARCH 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)