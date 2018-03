March 19 (Reuters) - Hut 8 Mining Corp:

* HUT 8 MINING CORP. ANNOUNCES ELECTRICITY SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF MEDICINE HAT

* HUT 8 MINING CORP -‍UNDER ELECTRICITY SUPPLY AGREEMENT, CMH TO PROVIDE ELECTRIC ENERGY CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY 42 MEGAWATTS TO NEW HUT 8 FACILITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: