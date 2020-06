June 25 (Reuters) - Hutchison China MediTech Ltd:

* HUTCHISON CHINA MEDI - $100 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT BY GENERAL ATLANTIC

* HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LTD - PURCHASE PRICE EQUIVALENT TO US$25.00 PER ADS, A 10.4% PREMIUM TO 30-DAY VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE