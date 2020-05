May 26 (Reuters) - Hutchison China MediTech Ltd:

* CHI-MED AND BEIGENE ENTER CLINICAL COLLABORATION

* CHI-MED, BEIGENE ENTER INTO CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATIONS OF SURUFATINIB, FRUQUINTINIB WITH TISLELIZUMAB

* CHI-MED AND BEIGENE ENTER CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EXPLORE MULTIPLE SOLID TUMOR CANCER INDICATIONS

* COLLABORATION WITH BEIGENE, INITIAL DEVELOPMENT FOCUSED ON MULTI-COHORT TRIALS IN U.S., EUROPE, CHINA AND AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: