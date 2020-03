BRIEF-Hutchison China MediTech Says Covid-19 Outbreak Posing Some Challenges To Operations In China

March 3 (Reuters) - Hutchison China MediTech Ltd:

* FINAL RESULTS AND CLINICAL UPDATE

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS POSING SOME CHALLENGES TO OPERATIONS RESULTING FROM RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT IN CHINA

* TO-DATE, NONE OF CO’S MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN CHINA HAVE BEEN MATERIALLY AFFECTED

* AT THIS STAGE UNABLE TO ASSESS LONG-TERM EFFECT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, IF ANY

* FY GROUP REVENUE OF $204.9 MILLION (2018: $214.1M)

* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHI-MED OF $106.0 MILLION (2018: NET LOSS OF $74.8M)

* ASSUMES AT THIS STAGE THAT FINANCIAL IMPACT OF RECENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO GROUP

* EXPECT TO START MANY GLOBAL REGISTRATION STUDIES THIS YEAR WITH FRUQUINTINIB, SURUFATINIB, POTENTIALLY SAVOLITINIB