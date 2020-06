June 9 (Reuters) - Hutchison China MediTech Ltd:

* HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH - JV CO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU GOVERNMENT FOR PLANNED RETURN OF HBYS’S REMAINING 34 YEARS LAND-USE RIGHTS

* HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH - AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT HBYS WILL RETURN SITE TO GOVERNMENT IN CONSIDERATION FOR CASH COMPENSATION OF UP TO US$95 MILLION

* HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LTD - RETURN OF HBYS PLOT 2 HAS NO IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF HBYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: