BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Says FY Profit Attributable HK$429 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$429 MILLION VERSUS HK$404 MILLION POST-IFRS 16 BASIS

* BOARD RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.75 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* FY POST-IFRS 16 BASIS SERVICE REVENUE HK$3,613 MILLION VERSUS HK$3,662 MILLION

* HK ECONOMIC DOWNSWING, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK LEAD TO UNCERTAINTIES IN OPERATING ENVIRONMENT GOING FORWARD

* WILL ALSO CONTINUE COLLABORATIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CKHH GROUP

* CURRENTLY DEVOTING RESOURCES IN DEVELOPING 5G INFRASTRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: