BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Says Vha Gets Required Clearance From CFIUS

March 26 (Reuters) - Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd:

* KEY CONDITION PRECEDENT TO PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE HUTCHISON AUSTRALIA & TPG TELECOM SATISFIED

* VHA GETS REQUIRED CLEARANCE FROM COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES

* REGULATORY CLEARANCES PERMIT PROPOSED CHANGE OF CONTROL FOR TPG’S SUBMARINE CABLE BETWEEN SYDNEY AND GUAM.

* VHA CONTINUING TO WORK TOWARDS MEETING REMAINING REGULATORY CONDITIONS TO FINISH MERGER WITH TPG IN MID-2020

* VHA GETS REQUIRED CONSENT FROM UNITED STATES FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: