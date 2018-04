April 30 (Reuters) - Huttig Building Products Inc:

* HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES ROSE 13 PERCENT TO $198 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $0.02