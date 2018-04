April 9 (Reuters) - Huya Inc:

* HUYA INC SAYS HAD 86.7 MILLION AVERAGE MAUS IN Q4 2017, REPRESENTING INCREASE OF 17.2% FROM 74.0 MILLION AVERAGE MAUS IN Q4 2016

* HUYA INC SAYS HAD 38.8 MILLION AVERAGE MOBILE MAUS IN Q4 2017, INCREASE OF 47.6% FROM 26.3 MILLION IN Q4 2016