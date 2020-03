March 18 (Reuters) - Hovding Sverige AB (publ):

* HÖVDING: UNCERTAIN TIMES AHEAD

* VIRUS-RELATED UNCERTAINTIES MAKE US LOWER OUR SALES FORECAST

* WE CUT OUR FAIR VALUE INTERVAL TO SEK 16.20 - 23.60 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC THERE ARE DISRUPTIONS OF SUPPLY LINES