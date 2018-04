April 10 (Reuters) - Hvivo PLC:

* NOTES SUDDEN FALL IN ITS SHARE PRICE IN RECENT DAYS AND CONFIRMS THAT IT KNOWS OF NO REASON FOR SUCH A FALL.

* RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN-LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS, WITH CASH AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF £20.3 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: