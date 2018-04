BRIEF-HWA AG Says FY Group EBIT Amounted To EUR 1.9 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - HWA AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DGAP-NEWS: HWA AG EXCEEDS TARGETS FOR 2017

* IN 2017, THE HWA GROUP GENERATED SALES OF MORE THAN EUR 96 MILLION AND EBIT OF EUR 1.9 MILLION

* FOR THE GROUP, THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF HWA AG EXPECTS THE TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE TO INCREASE IN 2018

* 2018 GROUP’S EBIT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE CONSIDERABLY IN COMPARISON TO 2017

* SAYS INFORMATION THAT DAIMLER AG WOULD NOT CONTINUE ITS MOTORSPORTS ACTIVITIES IN THE DTM RACING SERIES DID NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON THE FIGURES FOR 2017, AS ANNOUNCED BEFORE

* NO NEGATIVE IMPACT IS EXPECTED FOR 2018, EITHER

* INTENSIVELY EXAMINING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF OTHER PROJECTS IN THE FIELD OF MOTOR RACING TO AT LEAST PARTIALLY COMPENSATE FOR THE DECLINE IN SALES FROM THE DTM FROM 2019 ONWARDS