March 28, 2018 / 2:55 AM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Hwa Fong Rubber Ind to issue up to 100 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28(Reuters) - Hwa Fong Rubber Ind Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 100 million shares of its common stock, with par value of T$10 per share

* 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering and remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment and equipment fund

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GBqEto

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
