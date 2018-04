April 24 (Reuters) - Hwa Hong Corporation Ltd:

* UNIT ACQUIRED REMAINING 30% INTEREST IN FREEHOLD COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FROM EAGLE HOUSE LLC

* CO EXPECTS TO REALISE ABOUT S$6.6 MILLION IN GAINS IN Q2 FROM TRANSACTION

* UNIT SINGAPORE WAREHOUSE COMPANY (PRIVATE) DISPOSED OF ITS 50% INTEREST IN FREEHOLD COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TO EAGLE HOUSE

* 20 MIDTOWN SELLERS ASSIGNED 30% SHARE IN EQUITABLE ESTATE OF 20 MIDTOWN PROPERTY TO UNIT FOR GBP10.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: