Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hwa Hong Corporation Ltd:

* Q4 REVENUE S$5.4 MILLION VERSUS S$2.9 MILLION ‍​

* Q4 NET PROFIT S$1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF S$1.1 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND 1 CENT (ONE-TIER) PER SHARE; SPECIAL DIVIDEND 0.1 CENT (ONE-TIER) PER SHARE