March 19 (Reuters) - HyAS&Co. Inc

* Says co’s president plans to sell 5.34 percent stake (1.2 million shares) in the co to HAMAMURA HD on March 19

* Says president will hold 9.14 percent stake in the co, down from 14.48 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YTYo2q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)