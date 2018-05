May 1(Reuters) - HyAS&Co. Inc

* Says it will set up a wholly owned Tokyo-based financial business unit, to launch crowdfunding business

* Says the unit will be established on May 14 and will be capitalized at 10 million yen

* Business will start in January 2019

