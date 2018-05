BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Q1 Earnings Per Share $3.40

Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR INCREASED 4.3%, INCLUDING AN INCREASE OF 1.6% AT COMPARABLE OWNED AND LEASED HOTELS

* SEES 2018 FISCAL YEAR NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $495 MILLION TO $553 MILLION

* RAISES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR REVPAR GROWTH, ROOMS GROWTH AND SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

* 2018 FISCAL YEAR COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 2.0% TO 3.5%

* 2018 FISCAL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $375 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: