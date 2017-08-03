BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp
* Hyatt reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - raises full-year outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - 2017 comparable systemwide revpar is expected to increase approximately 1% to 3%, as compared to fiscal year 2016
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $795 million to $815 million
* Qtrly comparable systemwide revpar increased 2.9%, including a decrease of 1.2% at comparable owned and leased hotels
* Qtrly comparable U.S. hotel revpar increased 1.4%
* Qtrly net hotel and net rooms growth was 10% and 7%, respectively
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $173 million to $201 million