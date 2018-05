BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Says Entered Into Purchase And Sale Agreement With Andrew Wingate And Lucinda Falk In Their Capacity As Co-Trustees

May 7 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES

* HYATT HOTELS CORP - AGREED TO BUY ABOUT 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK OF CO OWNED BY SELLER AT A PRICE OF $77.6954 PER SHARE

* HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MILLION - SEC FILING

* HYATT HOTELS - UPON CLOSING OF REPURCHASE, 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK AUTOMATICALLY CONVERTED INTO 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* HYATT HOTELS CORP - SHARES REPURCHASED WERE REPURCHASED UNDER COMPANY'S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REPURCHASE PROGRAM