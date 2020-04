April 3 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* HYATT HOTELS SAYS WAIVING CHANGE &CANCELLATION FEES THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020

* HYATT HOTELS SAYS SUSPENDING THE FORFEITURE OF POINTS THROUGH DEC 31, 2020

* HYATT - ALL EXISTING RESERVATIONS FOR ARRIVALS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020 CAN BE CHANGED OR CANCELLED AT NO CHARGE UP TO 24 HOURS BEFORE SCHEDULED ARRIVAL