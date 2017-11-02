FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hyatt Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Hyatt Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Hyatt reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - qtrly ‍comparable systemwide revpar increased 1.6%, including a decrease of 1.1% at comparable owned and leased hotels​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍raises midpoint of full-year outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 comparable systemwide revpar expected to increase approximately 2.5% to 3%, compared to fiscal year 2016​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍announces three-year plan to sell $1.5 billion of real estate holdings​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp-‍ 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $300 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.