BRIEF-Hyatt Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:
* Hyatt reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - qtrly comparable systemwide revpar increased 1.6%, including a decrease of 1.1% at comparable owned and leased hotels
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - raises midpoint of full-year outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - 2017 comparable systemwide revpar expected to increase approximately 2.5% to 3%, compared to fiscal year 2016
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - announces three-year plan to sell $1.5 billion of real estate holdings
* Hyatt Hotels Corp- 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $300 million