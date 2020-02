BRIEF-Hyatt Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.47

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.08

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.25 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR DECREASED 0.5%

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT 110 BASIS POINTS AS A RESULT OF POLITICAL UNREST IN HONG KONG

* QTRLY COMPARABLE U.S. HOTEL REVPAR DECREASED 1.3%

* QTRLY FULL SERVICE AND SELECT SERVICE U.S. HOTEL REVPAR DECREASED 1.1% AND 1.8%, RESPECTIVELY

* 2020 NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $113 MILLION TO $144 MILLION

* 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $760 MILLION TO $780 MILLION

* 2020 COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF DOWN 0.5% TO UP 1.5%

* 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO RETURN ABOUT $400 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS ON COMMON STOCK & SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2020

* 2020 OUTLOOK DOES NOT INCLUDE IMPACT OF CURRENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

* IMPACT OF CURRENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE CANNOT BE REASONABLY ESTIMATED AT THIS TIME

* QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUES INCREASED 11.8% (12.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO $161 MILLION